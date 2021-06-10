Taoiseach "a coward" - he should resign says McBrearty

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is a "coward" sneaking into Donegal on Thursday afternoon.

That was the immediate reaction from independent councillor, Frank McBrearty tonight on hearing the taoiseach had visited a home in the Raphoe area not 500 yards from his own home.

"The place was swarming with gardaí and special branch, the locals thought there was a bomb in the area. I have been calling on Micheál Martin to visit this county for ages to see first hand the damage that has been done by the mica blocks but to no avail.

"Now, out of nowhere, he appears, doesn't tell anyone he's coming and his own Fianna Fail members only find out a short time before he arrives. What is he running scared of, he's a coward doing it like this, he should resign," said an angry Cllr McBrearty.

Mr Martin was in Raphoe at the invitation of his agriculture minister, Charlie McConalogue TD to see a mica affected home. He later attended a meeting with Fianna Fail councillors in the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny. He also met Joe McHugh TD and officials from Donegal County Council.

Cllr McBrearty said as a member of the county council he should have been informed of the taoiseach's visit.

"Councillors are directors of the council and the rules state when such a dignitary visits we should all be informed about it right away. I will be raising this matter with the council executive."

He added Mr Martin knew only too well that he had been spearheading a campaign to get redress for the mica home owners.

"I sent him a very detailed letter only days ago and he was left in no doubt where I stood on the issue. This will take billions to fix, not a billion like he thinks and major questions have to be answered as to who knew what about these defective block and why nothing was done about it.

"Mark my words Fianna Fail and Fine Gael are falling out about mica with their mixed messages, this it is going to end in a general election and I hope people remember the way they have been treated," he said.