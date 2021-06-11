Four people rescued by Lough Swilly RNLI after small yacht ran aground off Lisfannon beach
Four people were rescued last evening after their small yacht ran aground off Lisfannon beach.
Lough Swilly RNLI were tasked last night shortly after 8.15pm by the Irish Coast Guard.
The vessel was removed from the sandbank and escorted back to safety at Fahan Marina.
