Winning Donegal Dairy Farm to host Virtual Farm Walk

Richard & Wendy Starrett from Donegal, winners of last year’s NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards (QMA), will host this year’s National Milk Quality Farm Walk as a webinar and social media takeover on Tuesday, 29th June.

The event organised by Teagasc, with the support of Aurivo Co-Op, the National Dairy Council and Ornua, will celebrate the excellence of Irish dairy farming highlighted annually by the awards.

The story of how the Starrett family farm achieved success will be told and will feature extensive interviews with Richard Starrett, his Teagasc Advisor, Tommy Doherty and Aurivo Farm Profitability Specialist Majella McCafferty. The steps taken by Richard & Wendy to ensure their farm produces milk of the highest quality, in an environmentally sustainable way will be discussed and highlighted.

Richard & Wendy Starrett who supply Aurivo Co-Op are the overall winners of the 2020 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards. Their farm in Lifford is a true family operation where they reside with Richard’s parents, and children David, Holly and John. Richard & Wendy believe sustainability is the biggest and most important aspect of farming and is focused on improving the sustainability of their farm. The measures taken by the Starrett family to enhance the environment and to farm in harmony with nature, will be highlighted on 29th June.

Since the establishment of the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards in 2009, the standard of entrants has improved year on year; which is a credit to the immense dedication of Irish family farms in producing the best quality milk in the world. Consumers all over the world can be reassured by the attention to detail in terms of hygiene, food safety, animal health and welfare and environmental protection applied by all the entrants each year.

The Starrett family farm in Lifford really demonstrates their passion for quality, and commitment to sustainable on-farm practices, technical expertise and animal welfare which makes them a showcase farm.

The virtual event will be moderated by QMA Judge Jack Kennedy of the Irish Farmer’s Journal and will take place at 11am on Tuesday 29th June live from the Starrett farm.

For further information and to register for the event please visit https://www.teagasc.ie/news-- events/national-events/events/ milkqualityfarmwalk.php