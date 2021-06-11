Gardaí seek missing west Donegal man

Missing: Gary Dalton from Annagry
Gardaí in Sligo are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 59-year-old missing man Gary Dalton from Annagry.
Gary was last seen in Sligo town on the June 8. He is described as approximately 5ft 8 inches in height, of thin build with short grey hair. When last seen he was wearing green body warmer, faded blue trousers and brown shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Sligo on (071) 9157000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
