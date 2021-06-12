Donegal-Dublin flights cancelled

The Aer Lingus regional flight between Donegal and Dublin operated by Stobart Air out of Donegal Airport at Carrickfinn has been cancelled after Stobart Air announced it has ceased trading and is in the process of appointing a liquidator.

A statement from Aer Lingus said the company was informed by Stobart Air late on Friday evening that Stobart was terminating its franchise agreement with the airline.

“As a result, all Aer Lingus Regional flights operated by Stobart Air are cancelled,” the statement said.

“Customers who were booked to travel on flights operated by Stobart Air are advised not come to the airport and to check the Aer Lingus website for updated information on refund or re-booking options,” Aer Lingus said.

All Stobart Air flights on the following routes are cancelled: Dublin/Kerry; Dublin/Donegal; Dublin/Glasgow; Dublin/Edinburgh; Dublin/Manchester; Dublin/Newquay; Belfast City/Manchester; Belfast City/Birmingham; Belfast City/Edinburgh; Belfast City/Leeds Bradford, Belfast City/Exeter; Belfast City/East Midlands.

The statement added: “Stobart Air referred to the continuing impact of the pandemic which has resulted in almost no flying since March 2020.

“Stobart Air has ceased trading and is now in the process of appointing a liquidator.

“Aer Lingus apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation at such short notice of all flights operated by Stobart Air. Aer Lingus is now communicating to customers to advise them of their options for refund or re-booking.”