Dull and cloudy across many parts of Donegal

Michelle Nic Pháidín

It's a bit dull and cloudy this morning, across Donegal. It is forecast to cloudiest near the western and northern coasts of the province where there may be some patchy drizzle, at times. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees across the eastern half of Ulster, highs of 17 or 18 degrees further west, with light or moderate westerly winds.

Tonight
It will be dry and mild tonight. Skies will largely clear overnight but will remain cloudy near western coasts of Ulster. Some mist or fog patches may form. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with light southwest winds.

