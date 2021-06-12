Claims of noise being unbearable on Donegal's busiest road

Residents living close to Donegal's busiest road are finding noise from traffic “unbearable”, it has been claimed.

A call has been made for a sound barrier to be installed beside the dual carriageway on the N13 between Manorcunningham and Letterkenny.

Cllr Donal Kelly (FF) raised the issue at the June meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District.

The Letterkenny electoral area councillor said noise has been an issue for residents living close to the dual carriageway for years but “the noise has become unbearable” since a number of trees in the area were cut down in recent weeks.

He called for an application to be made for funding to erect a sound barrier as a matter of urgency.

The motion was seconded by Cllr Ciaran Brogan (FF) who said it hoped something could be done about the issue.

Raised previously

Chair of the municipal District Cllr Donal Coyle (FF) said he had raised the same issue 18 months ago, adding that he hoped the sound barriers would be erected as part of the Ten-T road project.

A written response from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to the motion said the council’s Draft Noise Action Plan 2018-2023 has not been adopted.

TII said “no revenue budget has been allocated by the council in the first three years of the draft plan and so no actions have been undertaken nor can be funded”.