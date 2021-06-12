SIPTU says immediate action needed following flight cancellations

Thirty SIPTU members are employed at Donegal Airport

SIPTU

SIPTU call for significant and immediate action

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Union representatives are calling for significant and immediate government action to support the  aviation sector following this morning's announcement, Saturday, that all Aer Lingus regional flights operated by Stobart Air have been cancelled following an announcement from Stobart Air that it has ceased operations.

Read also: Donegal-Dublin flights cancelled

SIPTU Sector Organiser, Neil McGowan, said: “The decision by Stobart Air to cease operations is the latest blow to the aviation industry and airports in Ireland. The move has put hundreds of jobs at immediate risk.

He said: “Aer Lingus Regional through its franchise agreement with Stobart Air operated the Public Service Obligation (PSO) routes from Dublin to Kerry Airport and Donegal Airport. These routes are of vital importance to these regional airports. It is crucial that these PSO routes are maintained and the Government takes immediate steps to restore these services.

Read also: Deputy calls for flight restoration as a matter of urgency

 

Mr McGowan said: “The restrictions in place in relation to air travel in Ireland are among the most severe in Europe yet the level of support provided to the sector by the government is significantly below that of other EU states. Over the last year, SIPTU representatives have made repeated calls for significant support to be provided to the aviation sector and its workforce.”

SIPTU Transport, Energy, Aviation and Construction Division Organiser, Karan O Loughlin, said: “The government needs to move immediately to ensure that the PSO routes to Kerry and Donegal are restored. These routes  provide vital connectivity and employment to the southwest and north west regions. SIPTU representatives have delivered a consistent message to the government throughout the pandemic that major support must be provided to the aviation sector. To date, the government has failed to take adequate action in this regard.

She added: “The sector is now in a critical condition with its future, and that of thousands of jobs, now in the balance.” 

Thirty SIPTU members are employed at Donegal Airport and a further ten employed in Kerry Airport.

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie