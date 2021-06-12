Anngry man who was missing found safe and well

Missing man has been
An Annagry man who had been reported as missing has been found. Gardaí have confirmed that Gary Dalton who was missing from Annagry since June, 8 has been located safe and well.
An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.
More News
Declan Bonner has named Carndonagh's Conor O'Donnell in his starting XV for Breffni Park this evening. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.