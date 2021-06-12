Anngry man who was missing found safe and well

Gardaí thank public for their assistance

Anngry man who was missing found safe and well

Missing man has been

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

An Annagry man who had been reported as missing has been found. Gardaí have confirmed that Gary Dalton who was missing from Annagry since June, 8 has been located safe and well.

An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter. 

