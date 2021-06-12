Mounting concern over decision to cease Donegal to Dublin flight

Councillor Noreen Mc Garvey

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

There is growing concern in the north west following news that regional flights operated by Stobart Air have been cancelled. 

All Aer Lingus regional flights operated by Stobart Air have been cancelled with immediate effect after Stobart Air announced it has ceased operations.

Many in the north west depended heavily on the Donegal to Dublin flight. Among those effected will be people who travel from Donegal to Dublin for cancer treatment and other essential medical appointments. 

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Noreen McGarvey has said that the news is a devastating blow for the north west: "Notwithstanding the recent pandemic, this is a very busy route, taking only 50 minutes, used by many people travelling to the capital for work and education, onward worldwide connections and most importantly in recent years, providing a much-needed service for cancer patients and those attending hospital appointments in Dublin."

The Rosses-based public representative said she understands from Minister Ryan’s office that talks will be ongoing over the coming days to try and restore connectivity to the regional airports.

"The Government must make every effort to ensure that another carrier is appointed with a view to re-instating the PSO at the earliest. The aviation sector like a lot of businesses has been hard hit over the last 12 months however we must ensure that rural Donegal is reconnected as the gateway to the county by air. Travel times of 4-5 hours by car or bus is not a suitable option particularly for people attending early morning hospital appointments," she said. 

Ms McGarvey acknowledged the work carried out by the management and staff of Donegal Airport who, she said, has provided a very personal and professional service to everyone over the decades.

