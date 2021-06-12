Hands-off approach to aviation from Government must end - Rodgers

Touchdown: One of the last planes coming into land at the gloriously sunny Donegal International Airport
After Stobart Air ceased operations impacting 480 jobs and causing a devastating loss of regional connectivity, the hands-off approach from Government to aviation must end.
That's according to Labour Party's representative in the Glenties Electoral Area Seamus Rodgers.
"This is devastating news for regional connectivity and especially the workers employed at Donegal Airport that Stobart Air is going into liquidation, leading to the ending of Aer Lingus regional flights that it operated.
"We need to know what survival package, if any was the State prepared to put in place to preserve these services?
"The hands-off approach from the Government to aviation has to end. It has been pretending that the market would just take care of itself and return the aviation sector to health.
"Workers and their unions have warned about this for months on the need for real and substantial support for the sector.
Where was the rescue package if any to ensure these critical routes and jobs were maintained?"
Mr Rodgers added answers were now needed from the government about the PSO route, and what was done to either save or secure its future.
"Were there any negotiations and how was this allowed to happen? The foot dragging and delaying on antigen testing is a key problem here, as it is seen as a vital measure that would help to restore confidence.
“It is only the Government that has the power to step in here to ensure any further losses in the industry are stemmed,” he said.
More News
Eoghan McGettigan of Donegal celebrates after scoring his side's goal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 semi-final match between Donegal and Dublin at Kingspan Breffni Park in Cavan.
Touchdown: One of the last planes coming into land at the gloriously sunny Donegal International Airport
Caolan McGonagle of Donegal in action against James McCarthy of Dublin during the Allianz Football League Division 1 semi-final match between Donegal and Dublin
Máire O'Callaghan of Cork shoots to score her side's third goal past Aoife McColgan of Donegal during the Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 semi-final match. Harry Murphy/Sportsfile.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.