Hands-off approach to aviation from Government must end - Rodgers

After Stobart Air ceased operations impacting 480 jobs and causing a devastating loss of regional connectivity, the hands-off approach from Government to aviation must end.

That's according to Labour Party's representative in the Glenties Electoral Area Seamus Rodgers.

"This is devastating news for regional connectivity and especially the workers employed at Donegal Airport that Stobart Air is going into liquidation, leading to the ending of Aer Lingus regional flights that it operated.

"We need to know what survival package, if any was the State prepared to put in place to preserve these services?

"The hands-off approach from the Government to aviation has to end. It has been pretending that the market would just take care of itself and return the aviation sector to health.



"Workers and their unions have warned about this for months on the need for real and substantial support for the sector.

Where was the rescue package if any to ensure these critical routes and jobs were maintained?"

Mr Rodgers added answers were now needed from the government about the PSO route, and what was done to either save or secure its future.

"Were there any negotiations and how was this allowed to happen? The foot dragging and delaying on antigen testing is a key problem here, as it is seen as a vital measure that would help to restore confidence.

“It is only the Government that has the power to step in here to ensure any further losses in the industry are stemmed,” he said.