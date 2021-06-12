Dim thieves steal bright lights from Donegal entertainment hot spot

And there's the little matter of the CCTV capturing it all !

Dim thieves steal bright lights from Donegal entertainment hot spot

Lights out - thieves steal lights form Letterkenny nightclub

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

A light clicking on can help make robbers scuttle away in fear.

In fact some crimes can be prevented with the judicious use of light. And the right lights could even help the gardaí to solve crimes.

Yep sometimes, but then again when your thieves is as dim as a 25 watt bulb the craic begins!

Letterkenny's Voodoo nightclub installed 110v bulbs in its outside gazebos but now they are missing.

The owners are trying to figure out whose 'bright idea' it was to steal their 110v bulbs from their outside gazebo  on Thursday night.

"Would someone let the bright spark know that these bulbs will not work on normal household electric as they are low voltage," said a spokesperson for the popular venue.

Oh yes, and he added: "Tell them we have them on CCTV".

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie