Dim thieves steal bright lights from Donegal entertainment hot spot

A light clicking on can help make robbers scuttle away in fear.

In fact some crimes can be prevented with the judicious use of light. And the right lights could even help the gardaí to solve crimes.

Yep sometimes, but then again when your thieves is as dim as a 25 watt bulb the craic begins!

Letterkenny's Voodoo nightclub installed 110v bulbs in its outside gazebos but now they are missing.

The owners are trying to figure out whose 'bright idea' it was to steal their 110v bulbs from their outside gazebo on Thursday night.

"Would someone let the bright spark know that these bulbs will not work on normal household electric as they are low voltage," said a spokesperson for the popular venue.

Oh yes, and he added: "Tell them we have them on CCTV".