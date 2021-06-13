Let there be light !

Letterkenny venue gets bulbs back!
The great light bulb robbery of 2021 has been solved.
We reported yesterday that a number of lights attached to the outdoor gazebo at the Voodoo venue in Letterkenny were stolen recently but as the proprietors pointed out, they had more flicker than flash - the 110v bulbs were useless anywhere other than in a gazebo.
They also said they had captured the dim robbers taking the lights on CCTV and reminded them it wasn't a bright thing to do.
Well lo and behold ... somebody had a 'lightbulb' moment and the lights were returned.
A spokesman for the venue takes up the story.
"When we went to replace with new bulbs we found that the old ones we’re back but in diffident holders.
"Someone slipped into our gazebo yesterday afternoon/evening and put them back.
The persons in questions were a lot brighter than we thought
"We are open today from 11am until 11.30pm, come on down and check out the brightest gazebos in town."
And with a witty warning added: "Don't touch our bulbs".
