Councillor asks whether blue flags can be awarded to island beaches

A councillor asked whether Donegal Islands can be awarded blue flags or other coastal awards, at a recent online meeting of the Glenties Municipal District.

Sinn Féin Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh asked whether plans were afoot to include islands in the awards as islands are now exceptionally popular with tourists.

Coastal officer with David Friel said that he would investigate the matter.

Those affiliated with the environmental section of Donegal County Council were highly commended securing the highest number of blue flags nationally with County Kerry, at the recent meeting.

Mr Friel said: "We are delighted to share joint highest number of Blue Flags Nationally with County Kerry. It is quite a challenge to receive this beach award and an achievement we are very proud of. Our goal now is to maintain the Blue Flags we have in the county. It is worth noting that as well as having Narin, Carrickfinn, Killahoey and Marble Hill, the Glenties MD also has Green Coast award winning beaches at Dooey, Magheroarty and Drumnatinney."