Proposal for pontoons at locations at Bunbeg and Burtonport

Councillors at a recent online Glenties Municipal District meeting heard that proposals are being made to have pontoons, at locations, at both Bunbeg and Burtonport piers.

A report by Donegal County Council official, Cathal Moss outlined plans for the future of piers and harbours in the area:“Bunbeg is one of the few locations in County Donegal where vessels can safely berth all the year round and this has made it particularly attractive for leisure users. It is proposed to install a pontoon along the entire length of the Bunbeg pier to improve accessibility to all vessels and to ensure that said access is safe and appropriate to meet the needs of the users.

“Bunbeg is an ideal location for a pontoon development due to the shelter provided and the provision of this new marine infrastructure will enhancethe area as a safe haven and will facilitate sustainable growth,” he said.

He said that Burtonport is an area that is also being used more and more for recreational and leisure facilities. People often get the ferries to Arranmore from Burtonport and as a result many tourists visit the seaside village.

He said: “However, the existing facilities provided for commercial fishing are not suited to leisure activity. “It is proposed to enhance Burtonport with a pontoon berthing facility at the second slipway to facilitate the growing demand from the tourism and leisure industry.”

Process

Once the purchase order for the Burtonport Regeneration Project is confirmed, a decision which is expected by July, a Foreshore License application will be submitted to the Department of Agriculture Food and Marine (DAFM) for this project. The project will comprise of an access gangway and pontoons, and associated facilitating pier wall and footpath works. An application will then be submitted under the DAFM annual funding for construction. The Council shall apply for funding over the next 3 years to the DAFM, under its Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme -Marine Leisure & Marine Tourism Scheme, to support the marine leisure industry through the provision of pontoons at various locations.

All projects require 25% Donegal County Council match funding. The DAFM will not approve projects for funding unless all necessary statutory procedures are completed. Donegal County Council submits an annual application of varying value and has received funding approval over each of the last 4 years of up to €100,000.