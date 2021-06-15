UPDATE: Expressions of interest in Donegal to Dublin route

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.ie

Several airlines have expressed an interest in operating an interim service for flights between Donegal and Dublin. 

The interim flights may be able to fill the gap until a new PSO can be made. The PSO contract to supply essential air services between Donegal and Dublin is a contract between the Department of Transport and the relevant carrier and any decisions in relation to the PSO are made by the Department of Transport. 

A spokesperson for the airport said: "We have been encouraged by the commitment expressed by both the Department and Government to explore all possible options for restoring this vital service to the North West Region as soon as possible. If an alternative carrier can be appointed at an early date it will secure the positions of the 30 staff currently employed at the airport."

