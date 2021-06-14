Preliminary Environmental Surveys for Flood Relief Schemes at Ballybofey and Stranorlar, Buncrana and Ramelton

Crana River bridge

Funding received for Buncrana and Ludden Flood Relief Scheme survey

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Preliminary ecological and infrastructure surveys are required to inform development and design of flood relief options in Ballybofey-Stranorlar, Buncrana - Luddan and Ramelton. 

Consultants Byrne Looby have been appointed to undertake engineering and environmental services for the flood relief schemes.  They will begin baseline surveys on 21st June 2021.  

The initial surveys will take approximately two weeks.  Further surveys will be conducted over the coming months. 

Donegal County Council has obtained necessary health and safety statements from Byrne Looby demonstrating their safety protocols and procedures, particularly in relation to Covid 19.   The survey teams may require access to private lands to complete habitat and biodiversity assessments.

Should you have any queries please contact the Flood Relief Schemes Unit in Donegal County Council through the contact centre on 074 9153900 or email floodreliefschemes@ donegalcoco.ie.  An online public consultation period will also commence in September 2021 to inform the scheme development process.

Donegal County Council thank the public in advance for their co-operation on this matter which will greatly assist in the design of environmentally acceptable flood relief schemes.

