Closure of Letterkenny Covid-19 Assessment Hub

The Letterkenny Community Testing Centre was located on the St Conal's Hospital Campus site, Letterkenny in the upper car park area

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Letterkenny Covid-19 Assessment Hub has ceased operations, the HSE said this afternoon.


The number of referrals to the Acute Covid Assessment Hub have reduced dramatically in recent weeks, with the downward trend continuing even with the recent relaxation of  lockdown measures. 


This reflects the great work that has been done in the community vaccination programme and GP surgeries in the roll out of vaccines to the most vulnerable patients. 


The Acute Covid Assessment Service closed on Friday last, June 11 as GP's now have the capacity to assess their patients in GP surgeries. 


The Long Covid Clinic will continue to operate one day per week, on a Tuesday, and new referrals will be accepted by phone until the electronic referral system is back up and running, they said in a statement this afternoon. 

