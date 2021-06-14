RNLI tasked to help four people drifting in boat with engine difficulties

Enniskillen RNLI tasked to help crew of drifting boat. PHOTO: RNLI Enniskillen /Facebook
Four people on board a speedboat which was adrift on Lough Erne near the Fermanagh-Donegal border have been towed to safety.
Enniskillen RNLI was tasked on Sunday evening at 7.35pm to launch to go to the aid of a 16ft speed boat that had encountered engine difficulties. The boat was adrift in shallow water in the Castle Archdale area of Lower Lough Erne.
A spokesperson described weather conditions at the time as choppy with a south westerly wind.
"The crew quickly found the drifting boat on the western side of Crevinishaghy island," said the spokesperson.
"There were four adults onboard who were safe and well and wearing the correct safety equipment.
"The volunteer crew then established a tow between the lifeboat and the vessel and all casualties were brought to Castle Archdale marina safely."
