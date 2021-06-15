A number of airlines have expressed an interest in operating the Donegal to Dublin flight service, it has been claimed.

Minister for Transport Eamonn Ryan expressed his hope that an interim carrier can be appointed to operate the remainder of the current contract, until the new tender process is commenced in 2022.

Welcoming the Ministers comments, Donegal TD Pearse Doherty said: “In my conversation with the Minister when this news broke on Saturday last, I stressed to him the need to have an interim carrier appointed immediately for this service, rather than going out for a full tender which would have taken months to complete.

“I welcome Minister Ryan’s commitment this morning that the Government is looking at appointing an interim carrier for the Donegal to Dublin route and I note that the Minister is hopeful that the service will recommence in July.

“This is good news for the North West and is the sensible approach.

“Over the last number of days, the people of Donegal who depend on this service made their voices heard and were rightfully angry with the suspension of the service. They were fearful for its future. Thankfully, the news today will provide comfort to those passengers.

“The appointment of an interim carrier must be made immediately, and I will continue to raise the need for urgency with this process. I will continue to liaise with Minister Ryan and the Department to ensure that this happens without delay."