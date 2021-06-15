Rain and drizzle across many parts of Donegal

There will be plenty of cloud and rain this morning which will move slowly edging eastwards. Some eastern areas will stay dry with bright spells until late afternoon.

However, rain and drizzle will extend to all areas this evening. It will be patchy, in areas. It will be a humid day with highs of 15 degrees in the west to 19 degrees in the east, in moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong on coasts.

Tonight
Light and patchy rain in all areas early tonight. Clearer weather with scattered showers will move into western parts later. Lows of 9 to 12 degrees, in moderate southwesterly winds, fresh along west and northwest coasts.

