Rain and drizzle across many parts of Donegal

There will be plenty of cloud and rain this morning which will move slowly edging eastwards. Some eastern areas will stay dry with bright spells until late afternoon.

However, rain and drizzle will extend to all areas this evening. It will be patchy, in areas. It will be a humid day with highs of 15 degrees in the west to 19 degrees in the east, in moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong on coasts.

Mostly cloudy today, UV levels will be generally low to moderate. (High in any sunshine breaking through)

In any sunny breaks in east and southeast today UV levels will be high to very high. Take care in the sun and be #sunsmart pic.twitter.com/SJ5ppcxVgO June 15, 2021

Tonight

Light and patchy rain in all areas early tonight. Clearer weather with scattered showers will move into western parts later. Lows of 9 to 12 degrees, in moderate southwesterly winds, fresh along west and northwest coasts.