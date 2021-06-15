Garda probe as young child is found dead at Donegal house

Garda probe as young child is found dead
Gardaí are investigating after a nine-year-old child was found dead at a house in Donegal.
Gardaí received a report of the death of the boy at a house in the St. Johnston area on Monday, June 14, they have confirmed.
"The child was pronounced dead at the scene after being found unresponsive," gardaí added.
"He has been removed to Letterkenny Hospital where a post mortem will take place, the results of which will determine the course of any further investigation."
Enquiries are ongoing.
More News
Donegal County Council's expenditure and income in 2020 were both €50m higher than the adopted budget
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.