Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, June 16, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Fr Seán Gildea, OFM, Franciscan Friary Rossnowlagh and Sligo

The death has occurred of Fr. Seán Gildea OFM, Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh, and formerly Ballinarry, Riverstown, Co. Sligo.

Fr. Seán served as a Missionary Priest in Zimbabwe for 43 years) He died peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo on June 11th 2021 (in his 98th year) . Deeply mourned by Guardian Fr. Eugene, and his brother priests at Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh, sisters Nancy and Stella, brothers Willie, Paddy, Frank and Jimmy, sisters-in-law Noreen and Liala, nephews, nieces, parishioners, neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

Removal from Shivnan’s Funeral Home took place on Tuesday afternoon to Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh to repose overnight.

Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial takes place on Wednesday afternoon June 16 at 2pm. Interment afterward in adjoining Cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on Geevagh.ie facebook page.

In compliance with Government & HSE guidelines regarding funerals, Funeral Mass and burial be private to his immediate family, limited to 50 persons in church, while also requesting strict adherence to Social Distancing in vicinity of Church and cemetery.

Sean Gallagher, Highfield Park, Galway city, Oranmore, and Donegal

The death has occurred of Sean Gallagher, retired teacher, Mean Scoile Mhuire, Galway on Saturday, June 12, in Brampton Care Home, Oranmore, Co Galway, after a long illness.

He was predeceased by his parents, Padraig (Paddy Mór), Cruit Island, Co Donegal and Mary, Dunkineely, Co. Donegal, and his brother, Eunan.

Deeply regretted by his brothers, Liam (Galway) and Séamus (Boyle) and by his sister, Máire; his nieces and nephews; his sister- in-law and brother- in -law; his grandnieces and grandnephews his relations and friends.

Removal to St Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road, Galway on Thursday, June 17 to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon Cemetery.

Livestream link to view Mass online is https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/st-joseph

Cathal O'Donnell, Baltoney, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Cathal O'Donnell, Baltoney, Gortahork.

The sudden death has occurred of Cathal (Cha) O'Donnell of Baltoney, Gortahork. Survived by his wife Anne, sons Michael, Cathal, Paul and daughter Bridin, grandchildren, five sisters and three brothers and a large of circle of family and friends.

Funeral from his home on Wednesday, June 16 for 12 noon Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary can be viewed live after Mass this evening from Christ the King Church, Gortahork. Mass and Rosary can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Due to Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gathering the wake and funeral will be private to family members.

Fred Meaney, Dublin and Donegal

The death has occurred of Fred Meaney Dalkey, Dublin and Donegal.

Beloved husband of Sinead Connolly, wonderful father to Sarah, Susan and Michelle, adored grandad to Bo, Leo, Rafa, Chloe, Eva and Rossa. Brother of Maureen, Susan, Kathy, Julie and Michael (all Australia). He will be sadly missed by his extended family, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and an extensive circle of very close friends and Lola.

Funeral in Massmont, Fanad, on Wednesday the June 16. In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and Funeral are private to immediate family only.

Carmel Brown Gannew, Glencolmcille and Birmingham, England

The death has occurred of Carmel Brown Gannew, Glencolmcille and Birmingham, England. Removal from Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, took place on Tuesday evening at 6pm to St Columba’s Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille for 7pm to repose overnight.



Funeral Mass on Wednesday afternoon at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, the Funeral Mass is limited to 50 people.

Sharon Campbell, née Mc Laughlin, Buncrana

The death has occurred at her home of Sharon Campbell née Mc Laughlin, 22 Clon Cool Park, Cockhill Road, Buncrana and formerly of Glashie House, Connegh, Kinneygo, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Cockhill on Wednesday, June 16 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Wake prayers and rosary can be viewed at 6pm on Tuesday, June 15 on the same webcam.

Due to HSE and government guidelines house and funeral are limited to 50 people.

Family Flowers only.

House private to family and close friends.

Brian McGinley, Main Street, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in University Hospital Galway of Brian McGinley, Main Street, Dunfanaghy.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from June 14, from 11am.

Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Wednesday, June 16 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial is private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/holy-cross-church

Hannah Agnes Doherty Heafey, Buncrana and Araglen, Waterford and the USA

The death has occurred of Hannah Agnes Doherty Heafey, Buncrana and Araglen, Waterford.

Hannah Agnes Heafey of West Roxbury and formerly of Mission Hill peacefully passed away in her 100th year on June 8, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 16, 1921 in Donegal to the late James Doherty and Sarah Ellen McLaughlin Doherty. She raised her 3 children in Boston, MA, USA and worked at Harvard Medical School until she retired. She is survived by her daughter Mary and her husband John McGonagle of West Roxbury, her son Michael Heafey and his wife Mary of Lakeville, and her son Daniel Heafey of Peabody. She is survived by her grandchildren Shannon, Erin, Kara, Heather, Michael and Daniel, her great-grandsons Tyler, Michael, Patrick, Brayden, Jacob, Quinn and Maverick.

She is preceded in death by her siblings Bernard Doherty, Anne Seiger, Mary Sargent and John Doherty. She is also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Maura Heafey and her beloved grandson Kyle McGonagle. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.

Funeral Mass Wednesday, June 16, Mission Church, Boston, MA, at 10am. Interment St Joseph’s Cemetery. Family and friends welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

