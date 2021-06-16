Gardaí praise Donegal mica demonstrators following yesterday's rally in Dublin

Thousands descended on Dublin to demand for 100% redress
Gardai have praised the thousands of demonstrators who travelled to Dublin yesterday to demand a 100% mica redress scheme.
Sgt David Molton, who was coordinating the protest, contacted organiser Paddy Diver to congratulate the large crowd for being so well behaved.
No arrests were made and no litter was left behind.
Sgt Molton said those who attended were a 'credit to their counties' and thanked them for 'the way everyone conducted themselves.'
More News
WELCOME RETURN: Erin McLaughlin, who made her Ireland U19 debut last week, returns to action for Sion Swifts tonight. PIC: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.