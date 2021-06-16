Gardaí praise Donegal mica demonstrators following yesterday's rally in Dublin

Gardai have praised the thousands of demonstrators who travelled to Dublin yesterday to demand a 100% mica redress scheme.

Sgt David Molton, who was coordinating the protest, contacted organiser Paddy Diver to congratulate the large crowd for being so well behaved.

No arrests were made and no litter was left behind.

Sgt Molton said those who attended were a 'credit to their counties' and thanked them for 'the way everyone conducted themselves.'