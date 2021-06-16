Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, June 16, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has occurred of Brian Harvey Conlin Road, Killybegs and formerly of Mountcharles.

Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila, sons Michael, Colm and Tony, daughters Ann, Maureen and Geraldine, grandchildren Sean and Charlie, daughter in law Siobhan, son in law Keith.

Predeceased by his brother Cathal and sadly missed by brothers Seamus, Johnny (JJ), Peter and Paul, sisters Mary Theresa, Margaret (McCafferty), Noreen (Duffin) and Kathleen (Cash), extended family, relatives and friends.

Remains to repose privately to family and close friends at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Thursday June 17 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal from there on Friday June 18 going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the Cranny Road Cemetery, Frosses.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the funeral is private to family only please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted.

The funeral mass will be live-streamed on the following link: https://www.facebook.com/Sacred-HeartHoly-Redeemer-Chapel-107122077861307/

Sean Gallagher, Highfield Park, Galway city, Oranmore, and Donegal

The death has occurred of Sean Gallagher, retired teacher, Mean Scoile Mhuire, Galway on Saturday, June 12, in Brampton Care Home, Oranmore, Co Galway, after a long illness.

He was predeceased by his parents, Padraig (Paddy Mór), Cruit Island, Co Donegal and Mary, Dunkineely, Co. Donegal, and his brother, Eunan.

Deeply regretted by his brothers, Liam (Galway) and Séamus (Boyle) and by his sister, Máire; his nieces and nephews; his sister- in-law and brother- in -law; his grandnieces and grandnephews his relations and friends.

Removal to St Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road, Galway on Thursday, June 17 to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon Cemetery.

Livestream link to view Mass online is https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/st-joseph

Fred Meaney, Dublin and Donegal

The death has occurred of Fred Meaney Dalkey, Dublin and Donegal.

Beloved husband of Sinead Connolly, wonderful father to Sarah, Susan and Michelle, adored grandad to Bo, Leo, Rafa, Chloe, Eva and Rossa. Brother of Maureen, Susan, Kathy, Julie and Michael (all Australia). He will be sadly missed by his extended family, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and an extensive circle of very close friends and Lola.

Funeral in Massmont, Fanad, on Wednesday the June 16. In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and Funeral are private to immediate family only.

