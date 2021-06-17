Emergency services work together to rescue a woman who fell at Sliabh Liag

Killybegs Coast Guard brought the woman to safety
A woman was rescued and brought to hospital after falling at Sliabh Liag.
Killybegs Coast Guard, Rescue 118, HSE Ambulance Service and Gardaí from Donegal Town Roads Policing Unit were all involved in the rescue.
The Coast Guard unit was tasked at 2.45 on Wednesday following the report that a walker had fallen.
Killybegs Coast Guard stretchered the casualty down the mountain to the waiting ambulance who transferred her to Sligo hospital.
A garda spokesperson said that the woman was in a stable condition, adding: “We wish her all the best and a speedy recovery.”
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.