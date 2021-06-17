Emergency services work together to rescue a woman who fell at Sliabh Liag

The woman was brought to Sligo University Hospital

Killybegs Coast Guard brought the woman to safety

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

A woman was rescued and brought to hospital after falling at Sliabh Liag.

Killybegs Coast Guard, Rescue 118, HSE Ambulance Service and Gardaí from Donegal Town Roads Policing Unit were all involved in the rescue.

The Coast Guard unit was tasked at 2.45 on Wednesday following the report that a walker had fallen.

Killybegs Coast Guard stretchered the casualty down the mountain to the waiting ambulance who transferred her to Sligo hospital.

A garda spokesperson said that the woman was in a stable condition, adding: “We wish her all the best and a speedy recovery.”

