Lifesaving Amyloidosis drug receives unanimous support

Donegal County Council has unanimously supported a motion to make the life-saving Amyloidosis treatment, Patisiran, available in the Republic.

The motion was proposed by Cllr Terry Crossan and seconded by Cllr Albert Doherty.

Opening his speech, Cllr Crossan said: “I have read and heard many heartbreaking testimonials from people who have witnessed at first hand the physical devastation and excruciating pain of those who have suffered, or are currently suffering, from the ravaging disease of Amyloidosis.

“Amyloidosis was the condition which shortened the life of my dear friend and comrade, Martin McGuinness.

“I understand there is a drug treatment available, which can successfully treat amyloidosis.

“That drug is Patisiran, which has been approved for the treatment of amyloidosis patients in the EU, Britain and in the North of Ireland.

“The denial of Patisiran to patients in the 26 Counties is unjust and unjustifiable. The HSE drugs Group, which will ultimately decide whether or not the government will fund Patisiran, has not yet agreed to do that.

“I, therefore, ask Donegal County Council to write to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, the Chief Clinical Officer Colin Henry, and HSE Director General Paul Reid, calling on them as a matter of urgency, to make Patisiran available to everyone in the 26 Counties who requires this life-changing drug.”

Cllr Crossan also proposed Donegal County Council would circulate a copy of his motion motion to all other county councils and ask for them to pass it also.

Seconding the motion, Cllr Albert Doherty said it was remarkable Patisiran was available in all European countries, Britain and the North, but not in the Republic.

He said: “I also used my Council nomination to the HSE to demand that the decision [on Patisiran] now long awaited was made in the earliest, earliest time possible, to allow availability of the treatment.

“Unfortunately, the cyber attack prevented us from having our last HSE meeting. However, that doesn't take away from the fact the decision is pending and the sooner it comes, the better.

“Donegal Amyloidosis is prevalent here and is exacerbated by the fact that, even as a border county, we are still not able to access Patisiran.

“I believe, Corporate, we should be really emphasising that this is a decision long awaited, long expected and it be delivered sooner rather than later, to the support the affected families in County Donegal.”

Cllr Crossan concluded by offering his “full support” to the All Ireland ATTR Amyloidosis Awareness Group and I hope it will not be too long before the decision is taken to make the life-saving drug, Patisiran, available to them.”