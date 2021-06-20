MEP voices support for 100% Redress Rally

Midlands-North-West MEP Maria Walsh has voiced her support for the thousands of people affected by MICA who travelled to Dublin to protest for 100% redress.

Ms Walsh was speaking after the protest held in Dublin last Tuesday by people affected by MICA across Donegal and Mayo and supported the demand for further action on the current 90% redress scheme in place.

The Fine Gael MEP said: “There is a remediation scheme in place but it is very clear that homeowners have concerns about the existing scheme and are focussed on putting a scheme in place that works for them and I am pleased to note that the Government say that is their main focus too.

“I very much welcome the announcement that a working group with stakeholders is to be established to look at the current situation and how any additional support might be available. That group will look at insurance, banks, architects fees, demolition costs and rental costs and report back to the Government in six weeks time. A submission from Donegal MICA Action Group is also being considered. There is also a renewed effort being made to ensure those responsible contribute to the scheme, which is very important.

“The enormity of this situation still hasn’t emerged fully, as many people who are affected, have yet to come forward.”

“My party colleague, Deputy Joe McHugh has been working hard on this matter on the ground in Donegal on Mica over the past number of years and continues to represent the families affected by Mica and bring their concerns to the fore. I have to commend the work being done on the ground in Donegal by our Fine Gael Councillors Bernard McGuinness, Jimmy Kavanagh, Martin Harley, and Barry Sweeny - they too have been working with families and understand the horrendous impact MICA has made on communities. People’s mental health, financial stability, and safety has put them in disarray as homes crumble around them.”

Ms Walsh said she was working within the parameters of the European Parliament on the Mica issue, and would continue to raise the impact Mica has had and continues to have on families in my work in the Parliament.