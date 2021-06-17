Gardaí in Doengal 'over the moon' at message they received

Gardaí in Letterkenny received a beautiful postcard all the way from Westmeath, thanking them for all their hard work.

A spokesperson said: "We were just over the moon to receive this card from Aaron and Tyler who live in Raharney in Co Westmeath.

"These two amazing boys have sent cards to every Garda Station in the country. We were starting to think that we had been forgotten about but then realised that they must have saved the best until last!

"Thank you boys! Your kind words are much appreciated. You rock!"