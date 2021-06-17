Donegal travel agent is re-elected to ITAA Board

Emma McHugh, Managing Director of Atlantic Travel in Letterkenny has been re-elected to the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) Board at the Association’s AGM, which took place virtually on Thursday via Video Conference Call.

It was also confirmed that Paul Hackett, Managing Director of Click&Go, has officially been elected as President of the Irish Travel Agents Association.

Speaking at the AGM, Paul Hackett, incoming President said “I am honoured to have been elected as the President of the ITAA, as the organisation does great work in representing Irish travel agents, bringing issues to the public consciousness and inciting positive change.

“I believe that as a trade representative body, we need to both retain and attract new members, we need to reach out to the entire industry, and we need to continue to be seen as the representative voice for travel.”



Difficult

It has been a difficult 16 months for travel agents, as they were effectively prevented from trading due to Covid-19, and yet remained open to assist customers with refunds and rescheduling bookings.

The ITAA continue to call on Government to provide added tailored business supports for travel agents, due to the delay between advance booking and travel which means that travel agents often have to wait for a period of many months before they see any revenue from bookings.

Mr. Hackett added, “Our industry was the first to close and it seems will be the last to re-open.

“We want to open up. We want to get our staff back to work but the reality is that international travel will be slow to restart and anticipated volumes in 2021 are severely limited.