Three Donegal schools come together to support a very worthy cause

Pupils and staff are walking to raise money for the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation

Pupils from the three schools have been doing great work in supporting the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation

The pupils of three schools in Ardara and Glenties: Crannóg Buí National School, Loughros Point;  The Wood National School and St Riaghan’s National School thoroughly enjoyed a walk supporting the Bluestacks Special Needs Foundation.

All three schools are involved in the CASE project providing shared education opportunities to all pupils. CASE aims to build a culture of good relations between schools and school children.

The Bluestacks Special Needs virtual Walk Around The World in June was selected as their charity project.

Teachers, SNAs and pupils have been very busy walking and raising valuable funds for this worthy cause.

A spokesperson said: "This week we walked along the old Bord na Mona railway / River walk between Glenties and Ardara.

"Even the rain didn’t fail to dampen our spirits. Well done to one and all. Outstanding!"

