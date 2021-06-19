WEATHER: A look at what is in store for Donegal this weekend

A largely dry few days ahead here in Donegal

weather summer daisies

A drier few days ahead

Donegal looks set to enjoy a relatively dry weekend, and a bright start to the week. 

It will however remain cool and breezy across the county.

Saturday is expected to remain dry but cloudy with some sunny spells, brightest in the early afternoon. Highest temperatures will be around 17ºC to 18ºC in moderate east to south east winds.

Winds will ease to light easterly breezes overnight in temperatures of up to 12ºC.

Sunday will be brighter, though there may be some rain in late morning. Temperatures are expected to range from 15ºC to 17ºC in moderate to fresh northerly winds. Overnight temperatures will be in the region of 10ºC. 

Monday will be a brighter day but it will feel cool with temperatures not expected to rise above 15ºC in fresh northerly winds.

