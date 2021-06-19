A welcome funding boost for five historical monuments across Donegal

A total of €188,688 in funding has been awarded to five projects in Donegal under the Community Monuments Fund.

They are St Catherine’s Church and Graveyard, Killybegs (€50,000); Kilmacrennan Church and Graveyard, (€76,539); Malin Well Church (€19,311); Doon Fort, Portnoo (€22,235); and O’Doherty’s Keep Tower House, Buncrana (20,602.50).

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue said: “I am delighted that community monuments right across our county have been selected for funding.

“All five of these projects, including almost €80,000 in funding for the Killmacrenan Church and Graveyard, are a testament to the local people who care passionately for these heritage sites. Their preservation is crucial to maintaining the history and culture of these sites for years to come.

“The Killmacrenan project in particular is historically important, located in the cemetery adjacent to the 16th century Franciscan church wall, the Kilmacrenan Old Church, built post 1622 was in use and repaired during the 18th century, and the surviving tower is probably an addition of that date.

“The tower is in a state of disrepair with potential collapse of elements in the future. A small vaulted masonry structure adjoining the external NE angle of the ruined church is also in a state of potential collapse.

“This funding will enable removal of ivy and structural conservation of tower and small vaulted masonry structure, repointing and repining stonework, with lime mortar matching existing walls.”

Administered by the National Monuments Service of the Department through the Local Authorities, the fund was established under the Jobs Stimulus Package in July, 2020. An allocation of €1.4m was made for improvements to archaeological monuments.

The main aims of the Community Monuments Fund are the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of local monuments and historic sites.

It has a number of funding streams aimed at enabling conservation works to be carried out on monuments which are deemed to be significant and in need of urgent support. It also encourages access to monuments and improves their presentation. The scheme is also designed to build resilience in monuments to enable them to withstand the effects of climate change.

It helps custodians of archaeological monuments to safeguard them into the future for the benefit of communities and the public.

The projects in Killybegs and Kilmacrennan were awarded funding under Stream 1 of the fund. Projects in this category were eligible for grants of up to €85,000 for repairs and capital works for the conservation and repair of archaeological monuments.

The three remaining projects fall under Stream 2. This is for grants of up to €30,000 for development of Conservation Management Plans/Reports aimed at identifying measures for conservation of archaeological monuments and improving public access.

Projects in both categories received grants for 100% of eligible costs.