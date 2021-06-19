Lifeboat called to assist vessel in difficulty off Donegal coast

Lough Swilly RNLI responded to a call for assistance

Lough Swilly RNLI went to the assistance of the vessel

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Lough Swilly RNLI was tasked by the Irish Coast Guard to a small boat that developed engine trouble.

The call came through on Saturday morning at 9.20am. 

A vessel with one person on board was towed to safety at Buncrana pier. 

The Lough Swilly RNLI's Atlantic 85 then returned to Ned's Point to refuel and make ready for service.

A spokesperson said: "Remember if you're in difficulty or see someone in difficulty in or on the water call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."

