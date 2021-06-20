Donegal-based detective retires after almost 40 years with An Garda Síochana

He spent most of his career in the county

Detective Michael Moreton retires

Detective Garda Michael Moreton signed on duty for the final time on Sunday following his 39 years of service, more than 30 of which were spent in the Letterkenny district.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochana in Donegal said: "We, within the Donegal Garda Division would like to wish him and his family many years ahead of good health and happiness.

"It has been an absolute pleasure to have worked alongside Michael.

"He will be missed by us all at Letterkenny Garda Station.

"Enjoy the well deserved rest now Mick'and don't be a stranger! Happy retirement."

