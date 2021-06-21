Perfect Father's Day gift as Donegal councillor welcomes home his new baby son

Perfect Father's Day gift as Donegal councillor welcomes home his new baby son

Siobhan McNamara

Email: siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

It was certainly a very special Father's Day in the Naughton household as the latest addition to the family was welcomed home.

Cllr Micheál Naughton said: "I couldn’t ask for a better Father’s Day present, than to welcome baby Cian Micheàl and Mum [Annette] home.

"Cian was born on Thursday and Erin is the proud sister."

No doubt Erin will be a wonderful big sister as the Naughton family settle into life with their new baby.

