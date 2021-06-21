Perfect Father's Day gift as Donegal councillor welcomes home his new baby son

Cllr Naughton and his family are thrilled with the arrival of Cian Micheál
It was certainly a very special Father's Day in the Naughton household as the latest addition to the family was welcomed home.
Cllr Micheál Naughton said: "I couldn’t ask for a better Father’s Day present, than to welcome baby Cian Micheàl and Mum [Annette] home.
"Cian was born on Thursday and Erin is the proud sister."
No doubt Erin will be a wonderful big sister as the Naughton family settle into life with their new baby.
