It is forecast to stay dry for most of today with some showers along coast later

A great day to get out and explore all Donegal has to offer

Climbing Errigal is as popular as ever this year

The good news is this Monday morning is that Met Éireann is forecasting that it is to remain dry today with only a few stray light showers along northern coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees are forecast.

Tonight
Tonight will be dry but cold under mostly clear skies. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees generally in a light northerly breeze with some mist patches developing.

