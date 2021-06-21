Five Donegal schools to part in first phase of the 'Safe Routes to School' programme

The Green Party Chairperson in Donegal has welcomed the announcement by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan that 5 Donegal schools will take part in the first phase of the Safe Routes to School programme.

Michael White said: “This is a great announcement for Donegal schools. These schools will be assigned a Safe Routes to School Infrastructure Officer from An Taisce Green Schools who will work with the school to develop a delivery plan that will make it safer to walk, cycle or scoot to school. The delivery plan will be implemented by the local council, funded out of the €1.8 billion committed by this government for walking and cycling across the country over the next five years. As the delivery plans are implemented, more schools from Donegal who have applied will be added to the programme”, Michael White said.

“We know that children in schools across Donegal want to walk or cycle to school, and we know that if they do, they arrive to school more alert. This initiative will help reduce traffic, combat childhood obesity, and reduce local air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. The Green Party have achieved a historic increase in funding for walking and cycling and we are happy to work with any school, whether they applied for the Safe Routes to School Programme or not, to help them get better walking and cycling infrastructure on the school run.”

The schools named for this round of the Safe Routes to School Programme are Deele College, Raphoe; Scoil Cholmcille, Newtoncunningham; Scoil Mhuire, Ramelton, St. Blaithin’s NS at St Johnson; and St Eunan’s NS in Raphoe.