Newly appointed Community Garda will work with the Arranmore islanders in 'keeping people safe'

Garda Richard Quigley en route to Arranmore
An officer has been appointed to act at Community Garda for Arranmore Island and the Burtonport Sub District.
Garda Richard Quigley took up the role on June 9. He will be stationed at Burtonport Garda Station.
A spokesperson for An Garda Síochana Donegal said: "He is already working with the local community on a number of projects with the aim of keeping people safe."
