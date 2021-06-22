Gardaí investigating incident where warehouse was broken into

Gardaí investigating incident where warehouse was broken into

Damage to warehouse

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.ie

Gardaí investigating an incident where substantial damage was caused to a factory warehouse in the Gortahork area. 

The incident took place on Friday June 11. Entry was gained to the building through a toilet window.

A number of fire extinguishers were discharged within the property.

Anyone who observed any suspicious activity in and around the factory is asked to contact Gardai in Milford.

