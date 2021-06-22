Gardaí investigating incident where warehouse was broken into

Damage to warehouse
Gardaí investigating an incident where substantial damage was caused to a factory warehouse in the Gortahork area.
The incident took place on Friday June 11. Entry was gained to the building through a toilet window.
A number of fire extinguishers were discharged within the property.
Anyone who observed any suspicious activity in and around the factory is asked to contact Gardai in Milford.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.