Gardaí seeking further information following reports of assault

Garda appeal for information
Gardaí are appealing for information following reports of an assault which is said to have taken place on the Glencar Road in Letterkenny on Friday, June 11 between 9.30pm and 9.45pm.
A female is reported to have been assaulted by a male on that occasion. Gardaí say they are following a definite line of inquiry in relation to the incident.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.