Gardaí seeking further information following reports of assault

Incident is reported to have occurred on Glencar Road on Friday night

Gardaí seeking further information following reports of assault

Garda appeal for information

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.ie

Gardaí are appealing for information following reports of an assault which is said to have taken place on the  Glencar Road in Letterkenny on Friday, June 11 between 9.30pm and 9.45pm. 

Gardaí investigating incident where warehouse was broken into

A female is reported to have been assaulted by a male on that occasion. Gardaí say they are following a definite line of inquiry in relation to the incident. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie