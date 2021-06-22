Letterkenny University Hospital 'under severe pressure'

Letterkenny University Hospital
The public are being advised that Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy today, June 22.
This has resulted in the hospital being under severe pressure and a backlog in the emergency department.
In a brief statement the Saolta University Health Care Group who operate the hospital said:
"We regret that patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the emergency department to an acute bed in the hospital. We know these delays are very difficult for our patients and their families.
"Patients needing urgent care will be prioritised. We ask patients to contact their GP or GP Out Of Hours Service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.
"We apologise for the long waiting times that patients are currently facing."
