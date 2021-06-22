Councillor welcomes works carried out at Donegal pier

An independent councillor said that the pier at Portnablagh is now safer for all concerned due to significant works carried out by Donegal County Council.
New railings have been erected at both the pier steps and around the rear of the pier.
A new tap has been installed at the end of the Pier for those who need fresh water.
"Electricity is on its way via a power point to the same area and another light is will also be included in the the next phase of works above the slipway, in the coming weeks, Councillor McClafferty said.
Cllr McClafferty said that he continues to campaign for a sea wall - an area, which he says is of great concern for the fishing fleet. He also hopes to see the slipway extended this year.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.