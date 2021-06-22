Councillor welcomes works carried out at Donegal pier

Signage erected and tap in place

Councillor welcomes works carried out at Donegal pier

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

An independent councillor said that the pier at Portnablagh is now safer for all concerned due to significant works carried out by Donegal County Council. 

New railings have been erected at both the pier steps and around the rear of the pier. 

Letterkenny University Hospital 'under severe pressure'

LUH extremely busy with a backlog in the emergency department

A new tap has been installed at the end of the Pier for those who need fresh water.

"Electricity is on its way via a power point to the same area and another light is will also be included in the the next phase of works above the slipway, in the coming weeks, Councillor McClafferty said. 

Cllr McClafferty said that he continues to campaign for a sea wall - an area, which he says is of great concern for the fishing fleet. He also hopes to see the slipway extended this year. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie