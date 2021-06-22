Councillor welcomes works carried out at Donegal pier

An independent councillor said that the pier at Portnablagh is now safer for all concerned due to significant works carried out by Donegal County Council.

New railings have been erected at both the pier steps and around the rear of the pier.

A new tap has been installed at the end of the Pier for those who need fresh water.

"Electricity is on its way via a power point to the same area and another light is will also be included in the the next phase of works above the slipway, in the coming weeks, Councillor McClafferty said.

Cllr McClafferty said that he continues to campaign for a sea wall - an area, which he says is of great concern for the fishing fleet. He also hopes to see the slipway extended this year.