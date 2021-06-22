BREAKING: New Inishowen Municipal District Cathaoirleach

Cllr Bernard McGuinness assumes role of Inishowen Cathaoirleach
BREAKING: Donegal County Councillor Bernard McGuinness (Fine Gael) has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District.
He was proposed by Cllr Martin McDermott (Fianna Fail) and seconded by Cllr Martin Farren (Labour).
Cllr Nicholas Crossan (Independent) was elected Leas Cathaoirleach. Cllr Crossan was proposed by Cllr Paul Canning (Fianna Fáil) and seconded by Cllr Terry Crossan (Sinn Fein).
Cllr McGuinness said obtaining 100% Mica Redress would be his main priority in the incoming year, as well as the provision of social housing in the peninsula.
Read more in tomorrow's Inish Times.
Leas Cathaoirleach Cllr Nicholas Crossan
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.