BREAKING: New Inishowen Municipal District Cathaoirleach

Cllr Bernard McGuinness assumes role of Inishowen Cathaoirleach

Bernard McGuinness

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

BREAKING: Donegal County Councillor Bernard McGuinness (Fine Gael) has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District.

He was proposed by Cllr Martin McDermott (Fianna Fail) and seconded by Cllr Martin Farren (Labour).

Cllr Nicholas Crossan (Independent) was elected Leas Cathaoirleach. Cllr Crossan was proposed by Cllr Paul Canning (Fianna Fáil) and seconded by Cllr Terry Crossan (Sinn Fein).

Cllr McGuinness said obtaining 100% Mica Redress would be his main priority in the incoming year, as well as the provision of social housing in the peninsula.

Leas Cathaoirleach Cllr Nicholas Crossan

