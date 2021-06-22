Person rescued from Donegal beauty spot after sustaining injury in fall

Coast Guard and ambulance service involved in the rescue operation

Killybegs Coast Guard involved in rescue of person at Largy Waterfall

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A person who suffered a lower leg injury has been rescued from rocks at the 'Secret Waterfall' at Largy, west of Killybegs.

The Killybegs Coast Guard team was tasked on Tuesday afternoon at 12.43pm to a report of a faller on rocks at the waterfall.

A spokesperson for Killybegs Coast Guard said: “The casualty who suffered a lower leg injury was attended to by HSE ambulance crew and then taken onboard the Killybegs CG rib and transfered to the slip at Killybegs Harbour.

“HSE Ambulance transferred the casualty to hospital.

“We wish her a speedy recovery."

This is the second rescue in a short space of time from the same location. The previous operation also involved a patient with a lower leg injury.

