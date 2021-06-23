Covid concerns again in the north west

The HSE says it is concerned about recent increases in Covid cases in the North West.

Cases are being identified in all three counties.

In Donegal for the last two weeks Covid cases notified have ranged from the late teens to early twenties with the odd jump. These figures give a good indication of the levels of Coivd that is circulating in the community.

The County specific figures are not currently available from the Department of Health.

Dr Anthony Breslin, Director of Public Health, North West has asked people to follow the Covid guidance which is there to prevent infection he stated:

"If you have symptoms please stay at home and get a test, do not socialise, and if you are a contact of a possible case please restrict your activity and get tested too.

"In the Sligo area there is a small outbreak linked to work and social events.

"In Donegal the HSE has identified a small number of cases linked to people who travelled to Dublin last week for the mica related event by bus.

"The organisers followed Covid travel advice and so far we have not identified close contacts on the buses but if anyone was at the mica related event and develops symptoms they should get tested and restrict their activity.

"Last weekend in Letterkenny there was a gathering of car rally fans. The HSE expects that there will be cases as a result. So far no Delta variant cases have been identified."

The HSE would like to reiterate the symptoms of Covid-19 which include a fever (high temperature - 38 degrees Celsius or above), a new cough - this can be any kind of cough, not just dry, shortness of breath or breathing difficulties and loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you've noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal. You may not have all of these symptoms. It can take up to 14 days for symptoms to show. They can be similar to symptoms of cold and flu.

The close contact system is up and running and close contacts will be contacted by text with information on their appointment and are asked to follow the instructions in the text.

Full details of testing centres are available at hse.ie