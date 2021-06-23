Donegal to Dublin flights emergency tender process commencing

There has been a welcome for the commencement of the emergency tender process for Donegal to Dublin flights.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Pearse Doherty TD said he had received confirmation the Department of Transport had formally commenced the emergency tender process for the restoration of the Donegal to Dublin flight.

In a response to questions raised by Teachta Doherty, the Department confirmed that all Irish licenced (Category A) air carriers, as well as other carriers who have expressed an interest in operating these services, were issued with a Request for Quote (RfQ) document on June 21. The closing date for receipt of quotations from air carriers, in response to this RfQ, is 5pm on Monday, June 28, 2021.

The Department further stated that the evaluation of submissions will commence immediately afterwards with the restoration of services expected in July.

Teachta Doherty said: “I welcome the news that this process has formally commenced and I am glad that the Department saw sense and accepted the proposal I made to provide an interim carrier, rather than going to a full tender process at this time.

“I also welcome confirmation that the Department will shortly launch a procurement process for the continued provision of the services after the temporary arrangements have expired.

“I am told that this procurement process will provide for contracts of up to 4 years, in line with EU law, and will ensure the continuation of services to Donegal Airport as it recovers from the impacts of Covid.

“As I have said previously, this service is vital for the North West and it must be restored as soon as possible."