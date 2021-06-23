Irish Cancer Society invites Donegal people to take part in survey about impact of cancer

Has cancer affected your access to financial services?

Staff Reporter

siobhanjournalism@gmail.com

The Irish Cancer Society (ICS) is inviting people to take part in a survey to help the organisation understand the experience of people affected by cancer when accessing financial services/products.

The ICS plans to use the aggregated results of the survey in a forthcoming publicly available report and may also communicate or reference the findings from the research through articles, interviews, webinars, reports and other public or social media formats.

No answers you give in this survey will be attributed to the participant, and no personally identifiable data will be shared.

The link to the survey which is being conducted by Core Research on behalf of the ICS can be found at www.cancer.ie

