Wind farm meeting in Leitir this evening

The beautiful Gweebarra Bay estuary which locals fear will become blighted by wind farms
A meeting involving residents in the Leitirmacaward - Doochary - Glenties areas concerned about the proposed development of a major wind farm in their area takes place tonight, Thursday, June 24.
The meeting, which will comply with all social distancing regulations, takes place in the church car park starting at 7pm.
It has been organised by the Gweebarra Conservation Group who say they are very concerned at the scale of the wind farm and the environmental impact on the area that the Danish company Ørsted, who have bought the previous developer, Brookfield's Irish portfolio and Coillte intend applying for planning permission for 23, two hundred metre high, industrial wind turbines in a number of townlands on the eastern bank of the Gweebarra River SAC between Doochary and Shallogans.
