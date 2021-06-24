100th anniversary celebrations for Brian J McMullin Solicitors

Progressive Donegal law firm Brian J McMullin Solicitors have opened new offices in Killybegs, and in April of this year, they expanded further, with a new office in south Dublin.

The Killybegs office is located at Bruach Na Mara, headquarters of the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation and is a welcome addition to the activities of west Donegal.

The announcement comes in a year when the Ballyshannon based firm has been proactive on many fronts, despite the challenges presented by Covid-19.

Mr McMullin said, “We are absolutely delighted to open in Killybegs and to provide a more convenient base for our friends and clients in the Killybegs area and throughout West Donegal.

“The delivery of quality legal services in a cost-efficient manner has always been, and continues to be, our focus.”

The firm was a finalist at the Irish Law Awards 2019 and provides a wide range of legal services to individual, business and public body clients across Donegal, the North West, Dublin and further afield.

It also provides in-house legal services to Waterways Ireland at that organisation’s headquarters in Enniskillen.

The new Brian J. McMullin offices in Killybegs

Special anniversary

This week is also particularly special, as the firm celebrates the 100th anniversary of the commencement of Brian McMullin's grandfathers practice as a solicitor in Donegal.

Indeed, it is exactly 100 years to this day, June 24, 1921 that VP McMullin's announcement appeared in the pages of the Donegal Democrat newspaper.

The article which appeared in the Donegal Democrat on June 24, 1921

Its lineage since then, has been equally impeccable.

The Ballyshannon based firm incorporates VP McMullin (Ballyshannon), Brittons, Ramage & Britton and Lipsett & Ramage. The Ballyshannon practice traces its origins to 1899 and is currently celebrating 122 years in practice.

The late Vincent P. McMullin, who started his solicitors business 100 years ago



The firm merged with VP McMullin in 1991 and that practice was established in 1921 by Vincent P. McMullin in Donegal Town.

Under the longstanding stewardship of Brian McMullin, former Partner in VP McMullin the practice continues to evolve and embrace technology and innovation for the benefit of its clients. He acquired the Ballyshannon practice in December 2018.

The team

Brian McMullin is assisted by solicitors Jane Flannery, Orla Moran, David Royston and a very dedicated support team.

Jane Flannery worked for a number of years in Dublin gaining experience in Conveyancing, Litigation and Probate. She then returned to her native Donegal working initially in the Letterkenny office of VP McMullin before joining the Ballyshannon practice.

Solicitor Jane Flannery

Orla Moran was formerly an Associate Solicitor with Callan Tansey Sligo before joining the firm and she specialises mainly in the area of Administrative Law.

David Royston is a native of Sligo and is involved primarily in property and commercial Law.

The Firm's principal Brian McMullin is an experienced and skilled legal advisor and litigator with a proven track record.

He has also had a significant involvement in the regulation of the Solicitors Profession in Ireland for many years.

The firm's Principal, Brian J. McMullin

He is currently a member of a number of Law Society Committees, chairs a division of the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal and is an accredited Mediator and a qualified Arbitrator.

In November 2020 Brian was appointed by the Council of the Law Society of Ireland to chair the Legal Services Excellence Standard steering group.

New South Dublin Office Opens

More recently, in April of this year the firm opened an office in South Dublin at Unit 7, Leopardstown Business Park, Ballyogan Road, Dublin 18.

Whilst the firm occupies a separate office it is delighted to share the unit with the globally renowned Estate Agency, Keller Williams.

Solicitor David Royston

Irish Law Awards finalists 2019

Whilst the present needs of the firms clients are always the primary focus, the firm is proud of its link with the past through their Principal Brian McMullin, grandson of Vincent P. McMullin and son of Eunan T. McMullin.

The firm was a finalist in two categories of the Irish Law Awards 2019.

Solicitor Orla Moran

Its work for Waterways Ireland earned it a finalist’s place in the ‘In-House Legal Team of the Year’ category and Mr McMullin, was also one of four finalists in the ‘Connacht/Ulster Lawyer of the Year’ category.

The Solicitors at Brian J. McMullin have a long-standing reputation for providing legal services that combine the highest levels of quality with professionalism and integrity.

They enjoy an excellent reputation amongst their peers and with their clients. It is a full-service law firm, but is nonetheless able to provide advice that is uniquely tailored to suit the specific needs of its clients.

If you would like to discuss a legal matter with their dedicated and highly experienced legal team, check out their website https://brianjmcmullin.com/our-people-partners-solicitors/brian-j-mcmullin/ for more details.